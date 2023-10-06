Name Doja Cat Net Worth $12 Million Gender Female DOB Oct 21, 1995 Age 27 years Nationality American Profession Rapper

Catapulted to fame largely by her social media presence on TikTok and Instagram, Doja Cat has emerged as a shining example of viral sensations finding mainstream success, with a net worth of $12 million. Having started her career at the age of 16 by uploading tracks on Soundcloud, Doja Cat caught attention with the popularity of "Mooo!" Driven by the Success of 'Hot Pink,' she emerged as a prominent artist in 2020, and Billboard ranked her at the fifth spot on its Top New Artists list that year. Rolling Stone also named her as the foremost breakthrough artist of the year, and Doja Cat earned three Grammy nominations in categories like Best New Artist and Record of the Year for her hit single 'Say So.'

What are Doja Cat's sources of income

In 2021, Doja Cat's presence was ubiquitous, with her music resonating on TikTok, the airwaves, and in various TV shows and films. In 2022, she was the sole woman on the list of top hip-hop earners for 2021, with an impressive $25 million in earnings attributed to a flourishing global presence and collaborations with brands ranging from Pepsi to CandyCrush.



Endorsement deals

The Grammy-winning artist further boosted her income in 2021 through collaborations with online fashion retailer Pretty Little Thing and beauty brand BH Cosmetics. Hosting the MTV Video Music Awards also allowed her to earn more, thanks to a memorable appearance dressed as a worm.

Doja Cat's extensive list of musical collaborations includes features with The Weeknd, Lil Wayne, City Girls, Ozuna, Bebe Rexha, Ariana Grande, and more. In September 2021, she was showcased on the track "Scoop" from Lil Nas X's debut studio album "Montero."

Real estate and other assets

In 2021, Doja Cat purchased her inaugural home in Beverly Hills for $2.2 million, and made a move last summer, putting the property on the market for $2.5 million. Despite the shift, she made a profit from this real estate investment.

Social media following

Personal life

Born in 1995 in Los Angeles, California, Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, hails from a creative background, as her mother is a painter, and her father is an actor, composer, and film producer from South Africa. Following her birth, Dlamini and her mother relocated to New York City. While Doja Cat tends to keep her personal life private, she has hinted at being queer. She has been romantically linked to musicians like Jawny and Bree Runway, although she generally refrains from sharing extensive details about her relationships.

Awards and recognition

Doja Cat boasts of one Grammy Award, five Billboard Music Awards, five American Music Awards (AMAs), and four MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

FAQs

How much does Doja Cat earn annually?

Doja Cat earns an estimated salary of $2 Million + per year.

What is the name of Doja Cat's husband?

Doja Cat is currently single and unmarried.

Which awards has Doja Cat won?

Doja Cat achieved remarkable success at a young age, securing accolades such as American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, MTV Europe Music Awards, and more.

