'Price is Right' contestant wins a Nissan Altima — then jumps on the model in wild TV moment

The player couldn't hold her excitement after winning one of the toughest games on the show.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant's celebration (Cover image source: TikTok/@thepriceisright)
Screenshots showing the contestant's celebration (Cover image source: TikTok/@thepriceisright)

Contestants on "The Price Is Right" are understandably excited about meeting Drew Carey who has been hosting the show for decades. At times they even jump on him or tackle him to the ground when they get carried away. But a player named Kizzy directed her excitement after winning a game towards one of the show's models. She was playing the game "Stack The Deck," which tests the player's pricing skills and luck, with a brand-new car on the line, and couldn't contain her joy.  

Screenshots showing the contestant and the model
Screenshots showing the contestant and the model (Image source: TikTok/@thepriceisright)

In the episode, Kizzy made her way to the stage to play the big game alongside host Drew Carey. In the "Stack The Deck" game, a contestant can see a board with five blank spaces and seven different digits on playing cards, five of which are part of the price of the car. The player gets the opportunity to reveal any three digits of the price by correctly guessing the price of three grocery items. For the guessing, the player is shown the items and three dollar amounts. They then have to match the item to the price and for each correct answer, they get to reveal a digit of the price. The numbers are stacked on the deck by the model after each reveal.

Once the three prices are guessed, the contestant must choose from the remaining cards and fill in the blank slots correctly to win the car. In the end, the price of the car is revealed by flipping over the game title.

Screenshots showing the contestant and the setup for the game
Screenshots showing the contestant and the setup for the game (Image source: TikTok/@thepriceisright)

For Kizzy's game, the prize was a brand new Nissan Altima S. She took on the game by taking a shot at guessing the price of a piece of Sandwich Bros Chicken Melts as $6.29. This turned out to be correct and the player chose the third digit of the price to be revealed. She then went on to guess the price of a pack of Reeses Peanut Butter Cups, to get another digit. Kizzy asked for the fourth digit to be revealed and then went on to guess the price of another item, a scented candle. She got that right as well and going by the ideal strategy of getting the third, fourth, and fifth digits, she chose the last digit of the price to be revealed.

Screenshots showing the contestant making the guess
Screenshots showing the contestant making the guess (Image source: TikTok/@thepriceisright)

Thus, in the end, she had the numbers, 6,3,4, as the last three places of the price. She further had the numbers, 2,5,7, and 1 left of the board to help fill the first two spots of the price. Taking some help from the audience, Kizzy guessed 2 for the first-place digit of the price. She then took some time and more suggestions before finally landing on 7 as her guess for the second digit of the price. Thus, she guessed $27,634, to be the price of the new Nissan sedan.

After hyping up the audience, Carey finally asked the board to be flipped and it was revealed that Kizzy had just won herself the car. The contestant’s excitement was evident as she rushed towards the car and jumped on Devin Goda, the male model of the show.

Screenshots showing the contestant jumping on the model
Screenshots showing the contestant jumping on the model (Image source: TikTok/@thepriceisright)

Viewers in the comments were amused by the player's celebration as well. "I would have done the same thing what she done ran to the guy," @puentemarisela commented on the Instagram clip shared by the show.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Price Is Right (@therealpriceisright)

 

"I wonder what would happen if a man won and ran over and picked up a female model?" @majorseventhking asked.

