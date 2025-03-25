ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' player flirts with Steve Harvey and gushes over his 'buttery' voice in sweet TV moment

Harvey later realized that the contestant had a crush on him and they had a moment.
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
Steve Harvey and contestant Elaine 'Family Feud' April 2021. (Cover Image Source: YouTube| Family Feud)
When people compare things about "Family Feud" host Steve Harvey to butter, many things from his smooth moves to his neatly trimmed mustache, and his sharp outfits come to mind. Even though his mother told him that he'd never be attractive, Steve Harvey often gets compliments on the show. When Harvey quizzed an elderly contestant named Elaine on the ideal traits a game host should exhibit, she couldn't help but swoon over him and praised his buttery smooth voice.

Answering the question, "Name something a person needs to be a good game show host," the elderly woman said, "Personality," in a heartbeat. With that, her family won the round and chose to play further. 

 

Harvey then posed the same question to a contestant named Chad, he answered "You'd know this more than anybody, Steve, but good looks." The board confirmed that it was correct before the next player Louana got a bit creative and replied, "Nice clothes," which unfortunately gave the team a strike. Dave then answered, "Communication skills," however, it backfired and the family earned two strikes. Next, Naji came up with a sensible answer, "Knowledge", and earned a point. As the round progressed Harvey circled back to Elaine with the same question, "Hey, Ms. Elaine, We've got two strikes now. We've got to be careful. The Lewis family can steal," he warned.

Screenshot from a YouTube video showing Steve Harvey (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Elaine complimented Harvey's voice by answering, "Loud voice." The host was impressed and revealed that he was nicknamed 'Butterscotch' because of his skillful and smooth conversational style. "Buttery. Back in the day, Ms. Elaine, when I was a player. They used to call me Butterscotch. Because my conversation was that of butterscotch." Responding to this, Elaine gushed, "Coming out of that full mouth.." Harvey blushed and added, "Yeah, butterscotch. You know I had these full lips and it just came up," and the woman said, "You know, Steve, I'm 78, but I'm not dead. Keep Talking, Keep Talking!"

 

"Ms. Elaine, I didn't know we were having a moment. I'm sorry," Harvey recoiled from his bragging when he realized that the contestant was crushing on him. "I'm looking at Ms. Elaine, She's just going on. I was just trying to be funny and Ms. Elaine went somewhere else with it," he said laughing. The Basma family ultimately won the round because the majority of their responses were accurate.

Fans thought Ms. Elaine's humor was on point, "I like Ms Elaine!" @MindandQiR1 expressed. "Well I know his voice certainly makes me swoon," @sethkaicer319 agreed. "Steve doesn't even have patience. He just has silly and funny moments," @lynnbradford9360 chimed in. 

 

This is not the first time the TV host has had such moments with fans, in 2018 Kanye West's cousin Kim Wallace labeled him a good kisser. "Name a reason you think Steve Harvey's a good kisser," he asked during the round. "You have that sexy, bald head," Wallace candidly joked. "You want to, uh, say that again?" Harvey joked. Wallace then repeated it multiple times on his request. "Girl, you gonna mess around, get yourself a car," the seasoned host concluded.

