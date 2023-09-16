Top 10 K-pop groups with a stellar Instagram following

Fans cheer as K-Pop group BTS performs in Central Park. Getty Images | Drew Angerer

K-pop, short for Korean pop music, has taken the global music scene by storm with its infectious tunes, stunning choreography, and visually captivating performances. While the music itself is the core, these K-pop groups offer a complete entertainment package, from fashion to out-of-the-world concepts. Let's look at the top 10 K-pop groups reigning supreme on Instagram.

BTS | Getty Images

At the forefront of the K-pop phenomenon stands BTS, or Bangtan Boys, with a staggering 73.8 million Instagram followers. This South Korean boy band, nurtured by Big Hit Entertainment since 2010, has left an indelible mark on the global stage. Their electrifying performances and soul-stirring music have shattered records, propelling them to unparalleled heights of success. As of 2023, the collective net worth of BTS stands at a remarkable $3.6 billion, cementing their status as one of the most influential and affluent groups in the world.

Blackpink | Getty Images

Blackpink, the formidable K-pop girl group under YG Entertainment, is a powerhouse in the industry. The group comprising Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa is renowned for powerful vocals and stylish stage presence. Blackpink boasts a staggering 57.4 million followers on Instagram. In 2021, their collective net worth stood at approximately $62 million.

3. Twice

Twice | Getty Images

Twice, the K-Pop girl group from South Korea under JYP Entertainment, enchants fans with their melodies and enthusiasm. Comprising nine exceptionally talented members, they have nurtured a devoted global fanbase and 28.7 million Instagram followers. As of 2023, Twice's estimated net worth spans from a substantial $35 million to an impressive $40 million.

Stray Kids | Getty Images

Stray Kids, which made its debut with nine members in 2017, has left an indelible imprint on the ever-evolving K-pop landscape, particularly among the ranks of fourth-generation groups. While their journey has seen some line-up changes, they have admirably maintained their popularity, amassing a vibrant fanbase of 27 million Instagram followers who eagerly follow their every move. Remarkably, Stray Kids' collective net worth now stands at an impressive $30 million.

Itzy | Getty Images

In 2019, Itzy burst into the K-pop scene under the banner of JYP Entertainment and stunned all with a sensational debut. Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna possess extraordinary talent. Their Instagram account boasts an impressive 19.6 million fans. From their inception, Itzy has consistently wowed audiences, marking their presence in the ever-evolving realm of K-pop.

NCT | Getty Images

NCT, an extraordinary boy group under the banner of SM Entertainment, embraces a distinctive rotational approach allowing its members to delve into different musical genres. With a staggering 22 members organized into five sub-units, NCT delivers a mix of music and dynamic performances that have earned them an impressive Instagram following of 16.8 million fans. Their commitment to diversity and innovation continues to resonate deeply with their ever-growing global audience.

Tomorrow X Together

In 2019, TXT made a resounding debut. Their entrancing melodies coupled with captivating concepts quickly made them a sensation. The quintet of Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai boasts 15 million followers on Instagram. Current estimates place their net worth at $10 million. This achievement not only underscores their musical prowess but also their impact as a powerhouse in the K-pop industry.

Enhypen | Getty Images

Discovered through the 2020 show I-Land, Enhypen marked their official debut in November 2020, and their journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. In a remarkably short span of time, the seven-member group has managed to have 13.8 million dedicated fans on Instagram. Enhypen's rise to fame continues to be a remarkable success story in the world of K-pop.

Red velvet | Getty Images

Red Velvet, the brainchild of SM Entertainment, boldly explores an array of musical genres, consistently garnering praise for their robust performances and music videos. The talented quartet of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, and Joy have masterfully cultivated 12 million fans on Instagram. Red Velvet collectively commands a substantial net worthof $8.06 million.

10. Seventeen

Seventeen | Getty Images

Seventeen, the multifaceted talent hailing from Pledis Entertainment, is followed by 12.9 million users on Instagram. This 13-member powerhouse, known for its distinct sub-units, has consistently wowed audiences globally. While the exact figures remain somewhat speculative, it's rumored that Seventeen's combined net worth is a substantial $12.36 million.

