July is an exciting month for shoppers looking to save big on their favorite products. While Amazon Prime Day is grabbing most of the attention, Walmart is gearing up to host its major sale event—Walmart+ Week. This sale is set to rival Prime Day with incredible discounts on popular brands such as Dyson, Bissell, Samsung, and more, offering savings of up to 67% off, per Good House Keeping. With the event officially kicking off on July 11, 2023, shoppers can expect to find a wide range of products from vacuum cleaners to home decor and hair tools at significantly reduced prices. This year, Walmart+ Week is scheduled to run from July 10 to July 13, giving shoppers three days to take advantage of the incredible deals.

With the multitude of sales happening this week, it can be overwhelming to navigate through the deals and find the ones that are truly worth it. We've provided a few of our favorite finds to help you make the most of Walmart+ Week. However, it's important to act fast as the sale ends on July 13 and prices are expected to return to normal once it concludes.

While the Walmart+ Week sale opens to the public on July 11, Walmart+ members receive exclusive early access to preview the top deals starting from July 10.

One of the standout categories during Walmart+ Week is vacuum cleaners. Keeping your home clean and tidy has never been more affordable. The sale features incredible discounts on top vacuum brands like Dyson and Bissell. Shoppers can snag the highly sought-after Bissell Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner for just $99, a true steal for an efficient and versatile spot cleaner. Additionally, several Dyson vacuum models will be available at up to a $150 discount, making it the perfect time to invest in a high-quality vacuum for less.

Walmart+ Week encompasses a wide range of products across various categories. From home decor to hair tools, shoppers will find a plethora of amazing deals. Keep an eye out for discounts on beauty products, kitchen appliances, electronics, and more. With savings of up to 67% off, you can fulfill your shopping list without breaking the bank. The COVERGIRL Lash Blast Full Lash Bloom Waterproof Mascara is selling at a steal deal of $14.28; the Proctor Silex 1.7 Liter Cordless Electric Kettle is available at $16.88; the RCA 50" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) LED TV is currently priced $258.00.

The best part about Walmart+ Week is that everyone can participate in the sale. However, Walmart+ members gain a distinct advantage by being able to access the top deals early, starting on July 10. If you are not a Walmart+ member yet and want to secure exclusive access to these deals, now is the perfect time to sign up.

For a limited time, Walmart is offering a 50% discount on new annual memberships, bringing the cost down to just $49 for an entire year. This membership not only provides early access to Walmart+ Week but also offers other benefits like free shipping, fuel discounts, early access to sales like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, free delivery from your local store, and video streaming from Paramount+.

Walmart Plus members will enjoy some special limited-time offers during the event, per Today. These include Panera: 6 months of unlimited Sip Club access for $5/month and tax, along with a monthly $5 MyPanera reward; Rover: $30 credit to use on Rover for pet-sitting; SpaFinder: 30% off all SpaFinder gift certificates.

