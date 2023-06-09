Here Are The Most Common Text-Messaging Scams Americans Are Falling Prey To

In recent years, the alarming increase in the number of scams that start with a text message has left many Americans vulnerable to financial losses and personal information theft. Scammers have become adept at deceiving consumers through various tactics, leading to a surge in fraudulent activities.

We will explore the tactics employed by scammers and the stories behind different scams, emphasizing the importance of vigilance and awareness to protect oneself from falling for these schemes.

Text-Message Scams and Financial Losses

Text-message scams have led to a significant rise in financial losses for consumers. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reported that US consumers lost a staggering $330 million to fraudulent texts in the previous year alone, doubling the losses reported in the previous year. The lure of rewards, job offers, and gift promises makes these scams enticing for unsuspecting victims.

Emma Fletcher, a senior data researcher for the FTC, wrote in an analysis of the scam report, "Texting is cheap and easy, and scammers are counting on the ding of an incoming text being hard to ignore. Scammers use the speed of text communication to their advantage: they hope you won't slow down and think over what's in the message."

Tactics Used by Scammers to Deceive Consumers

Copycat Bank Fraud: Scammers impersonate executives of major banks like Wells Fargo or JPMorgan Chase, sending texts alerting recipients of suspicious transactions. They then request recipients to reply with "yes" or "no" to approve or reject the transaction, ultimately gaining access to personal information and draining victims' bank accounts.

Bogus Gift Scam: Fraudsters pose as cellphone companies or retailers, enticing consumers with promises of free gifts. Victims are directed to click on a link and pay a small shipping fee, only to have their credit card information stolen and unauthorized charges made to their accounts.

Delivery Scam: Posing as employees of postal or delivery services like the US Postal Service, FedEx, or UPS, scammers send texts requesting payment for a package delivery. Unsuspecting victims are tricked into providing credit card information or Social Security numbers, which are then used for fraudulent activities.

Job Offers: Victims are directed to click on a link to fill out an application, only to be redirected to a website where they are prompted to send money. This tactic preys on the desperation and vulnerability of job seekers.

Amazon Security Alert Scam: Texts impersonating Amazon inform recipients of a major purchase or prompt them to update their account information. Victims who call the provided number speak to scammers posing as Amazon representatives, who then attempt to gain remote access to their phones or acquire sensitive information like credit card PIN numbers.

How The Unsuspecting Fall for Such Scams

Deborah Moss, a small business owner, fell victim to a sophisticated bank scam initiated by a simple text. She received a text seemingly from her bank, inquiring about an unauthorized debit card charge. Believing the message to be legitimate, she responded and subsequently received calls from scammers posing as bank representatives. Moss unknowingly provided her personal information, leading to the loss of her entire life savings.

Kelli Hinton's harrowing experience began with a text message from someone claiming to be a Chase Bank fraud investigator. The scammer convinced her that her account had been compromised and persuaded her to reset her bank credentials. This allowed the scammers to authorize wire transfers, resulting in a loss of $15,000 from Hinton's bank accounts.

Protecting Yourself from Text-Messaging Scams

1. Exercise caution: Be skeptical of unexpected text messages, especially those requesting personal information or immediate action.

2. Verify legitimacy: If you receive a suspicious text, independently contact the supposed sender using their official contact information to confirm the authenticity of the message.

3. Report suspicious texts: It is crucial to report any suspicious text messages to the appropriate authorities, such as the FTC. By reporting these scams, you contribute to the efforts of combating fraud and protecting others from falling victims.

4. Educate yourself: Keep up with news and updates from trusted sources to recognize red flags and avoid potential scams.

5. Be vigilant: Never share sensitive information like Social Security numbers, credit card details, or passwords through text messages. Legitimate organizations will not request such information via text.

6. Security features: Install security software on your mobile devices to help detect and prevent scam attempts. Regularly update your operating systems and applications to ensure you have the latest security patches.

7. Trust your instincts: If a text message seems too good to be true or raises suspicions, trust your gut instinct and proceed with caution.