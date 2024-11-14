ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Walmart worker reveals the sneaky way they find out when someone is stealing at self-checkout

The firm that provides the tech has been associated with Walmart for 25 years now.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
A man in a grocery store at a self-service checkout | (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Liubomyr Vorona)
A man in a grocery store at a self-service checkout | (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Liubomyr Vorona)

In the aftermath of the pandemic that made contactless services a norm, self-checkout lanes have become a common sight in a large number of grocery stores. Although these lanes bring down labor costs for companies, they also increase the chances of shoplifting. To prevent theft, retail giants have also come up with ways to tell if a shopper is stealing. One Walmart employee known as @thewalmartguy69 on TikTok, described how they know when people are stealing, in a now-deleted video.

 

In the clip, the employee shows a small gizmo developed by Zebra Technologies that's designed specifically for retailers to "spy" on customers and survey the items that are brought to self-checkout. In the video, the device can be seen monitoring the items that customers scan and if there's anything that is missing, it raises an alarm. According to her, the scanner is supposed to tell whether or not there's anything shady about a shopper. According to Newsweek, the company Zebra Technologies supplies several retail giants in the US with scanners and software.

Man Uses Self-Checkout Kiosk at Grocery Store | (Image Source: Getty Images | Grace Cary)
Man Uses Self-Checkout Kiosk at Grocery Store | (Image Source: Getty Images | Grace Cary)

According to Zebra's official website, Walmart and the company have been associated for over 25 years now. Currently, the company has deployed over 1.3 million devices throughout your operations. "At Zebra, we are constantly evolving to provide Walmart with the latest enterprise-edge devices. Investing in innovative technology designed to transform the fulfillment process and customer experience has become a core initiative for our company. Clickable links listed below for additional devices and solutions that we believe would be powerful tools for Walmart as you navigate your quest for customer centricity," the website says. 

How does Walmart's new Security System Work?

Employee showing how the retail giant can tell when somebody's stealing | Image Source: TikTok |
Employee showing how the retail giant can tell when somebody's stealing in a now-deleted video | (Image Source: TikTok | @thewalmartguy69)

The innovative technology uses invisible barcodes that are imperceptible to the human eye. Unlike Traditional barcodes, these codes cover the entire surface of the product making it possible to scan items from any angle. The self-checkout machines are equipped with advanced scanners and can detect these codes even if a customer is trying to hide an item. With Walmart's new system, the retail giant no longer has to rely on customers to scan every product correctly, closing a significant loophole that has been exploited by many in the past. 

Retail theft- a rising problem

 

Retail theft has become a real problem for companies like Walmart in recent times. Back in 2022, U.S. retailers lost a whopping  $112.1 billion due to theft, which is a sharp rise from $93.9 billion in 2021. Self-checkout kiosks, while convenient, have contributed to this problem as they present opportunities for customers to skip scanning items. 

According to Capitaloneshopping, "more than 20.1 million Americans have stolen from a self-checkout kiosk; 8.85 million plan to do it again. 69% of consumers say it’s easier to steal from a self-checkout kiosk than from a cashier. 33% of self-checkout shoplifters have been caught." Moreover, 6.6% of American consumers have stolen from self-checkout and plan to do it once again. However, there are also 21% of thefts that were later found to be accidental. Now with the installation of these technologies, there's a good chance the numbers will come down.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Amazon is selling a 'durable' 2-bedroom tiny home — and it's among the cheapest in the market
NEWS
Amazon is selling a 'durable' 2-bedroom tiny home — and it's among the cheapest in the market
Apart from the affordable prices and low maintenance, people are also preferring tiny homes for sustainable living.
1 hour ago
'Wheel of Fortune' guest loses out on $75,000 with one of the 'craziest' answers in show history
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' guest loses out on $75,000 with one of the 'craziest' answers in show history
Viewers of the show labelled her guess as one of the craziest answers in the show's history.
2 hours ago
Walmart worker reveals the sneaky way they find out when someone is stealing at self-checkout
WALMART
Walmart worker reveals the sneaky way they find out when someone is stealing at self-checkout
The firm that provides the tech has been associated with Walmart for 25 years now.
4 hours ago
Guy tries to scam followers claiming his mom wants to kick him out — then she enters the livestream
NEWS
Guy tries to scam followers claiming his mom wants to kick him out — then she enters the livestream
The streamer was exposed by another user who was later blocked by him for asking questions.
5 hours ago
Millionaire Kylie Jenner left an 'embarrassing' tip on her $500 dinner bill, server claims
NEWS
Millionaire Kylie Jenner left an 'embarrassing' tip on her $500 dinner bill, server claims
Apart from Jenner, other celebrities such as the Hadid sisters got a 10 on 10 while Beyonce got 10000000/10.
18 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' guest who brought old coin told it's the ‘holy grail’ of American coins and worth a fortune
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' guest who brought old coin told it's the ‘holy grail’ of American coins and worth a fortune
The man also pushed his price up after learning about the true value and got down to negotiating.
1 day ago
Costco recalls 80,000 pounds of butter — all because it didn't mention an obvious ingredient on label
COSTCO
Costco recalls 80,000 pounds of butter — all because it didn't mention an obvious ingredient on label
Previously, Costco has been forced to recall meat products because of the threat posed by listeria.
1 day ago
Home Depot customer who used self-checkout 'chased' outside over receipt — he spent $2 on a sharpie
NEWS
Home Depot customer who used self-checkout 'chased' outside over receipt — he spent $2 on a sharpie
The man was commenting on an article about the same and expressed shock at the practice.
1 day ago
The weirdest 'Shark Tank' pitch involved person licking a cat and asking for $300,000 investment
NEWS
The weirdest 'Shark Tank' pitch involved person licking a cat and asking for $300,000 investment
The founders were praised for their confidence but the investors decided to back out.
1 day ago
Best Buy customer carries $3,200 worth of items — all because he was told to pay 11 cents extra for a bag
NEWS
Best Buy customer carries $3,200 worth of items — all because he was told to pay 11 cents extra for a bag
Several people supported the store's policy that is aimed at reducing plastic pollution.
1 day ago
Customer walks out of restaurant without paying the bill — tells waitress 'God will pay for this'
NEWS
Customer walks out of restaurant without paying the bill — tells waitress 'God will pay for this'
The customer first wrote a set of numbers on a paper, and the waitress thought it was her credit card number.
2 days ago
A Costco customer just tried to return a grill that's almost charred — and we are lost for words
COSTCO
A Costco customer just tried to return a grill that's almost charred — and we are lost for words
The varnish of the grill was charred and the dials had also been removed.
3 days ago
Starbucks charges Oklahoma couple $4,444 for two cups of coffee — then, blames the customers for it
NEWS
Starbucks charges Oklahoma couple $4,444 for two cups of coffee — then, blames the customers for it
The couple even had to cancel their trip because of the delay in receiving a refund.
3 days ago
An all-you-can-eat restaurant ends up with $80,000 debt — forced to close because people ate too much
NEWS
An all-you-can-eat restaurant ends up with $80,000 debt — forced to close because people ate too much
The restaurant had to shut down in just two weeks after the promotional offer was introduced.
4 days ago
Two Florida women win huge $4 million lottery on the same day — they were just half a mile apart
NEWS
Two Florida women win huge $4 million lottery on the same day — they were just half a mile apart
The two stores where the women bought tickets are just a seven-minute walk apart.
4 days ago
Three sisters inherited a rare coin from their late brother — they soon realized it was worth a fortune
NEWS
Three sisters inherited a rare coin from their late brother — they soon realized it was worth a fortune
The coin carries a rare anomaly which makes it even more valuable for collectors.
5 days ago
Woman returns $500 cash she found in Costco parking lot — but some people warned her against this
COSTCO
Woman returns $500 cash she found in Costco parking lot — but some people warned her against this
Some users did praise the woman for her ethical conduct and said that she would be rewarded one way or the other.
6 days ago
Someone bought a Louis Vuitton-style handbag for $63,000 — it is 'smaller than a grain of salt'
NEWS
Someone bought a Louis Vuitton-style handbag for $63,000 — it is 'smaller than a grain of salt'
The tiny bag comes along with a microscope that has a digital display for the buyer to see their purchase.
6 days ago
Family Feud contestant’s wild answer about Popeye’s favorite food wins her an unexpected $10,000
NEWS
Family Feud contestant’s wild answer about Popeye’s favorite food wins her an unexpected $10,000
The popular restaurant chain replaced the reward in chicken with a cash prize later on.
6 days ago
Amazon’s new return policy change could see people buying from physical stores instead, says shopper
NEWS
Amazon’s new return policy change could see people buying from physical stores instead, says shopper
Several other consumers also admitted that the said changes were driving them away from Amazon.
7 days ago