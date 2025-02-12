ECONOMY & WORK
Costco shopper thought he got a good deal on carrot cakes — then he noticed what was inside it

It is widely understood that major retail chains are able to offer big discounts on products because they buy them in bulk and manufacture their in-house items in large batches. But recent videos showing how products sold at Walmart and Costco aren't what they are advertised as, have shed light on a tendency to rip off customers who trust these brands. One such consumer happens to be Harry (@harryfletxher on TikTok), who thought that he bagged a great deal on a pack of small carrot cakes from Costco. But the unsuspecting shopper's joy was interrupted when he bit into chunks of carrot in the seemingly soft and fluffy treat.

Representative image of a carrot cupcake (Photo by Joseph Gonzalez on Unsplash)
Representative image of a carrot cupcake (Image source: Joseph Gonzalez on Unsplash)

In his viral video with more than three million views from last year, the Costco customer first showed the box of the six small cupcakes from the retailer's signature brand Kirkland. Pointing at the price tag, the creator shared that it was a great deal and nothing seemed wrong with the carrot cakes at first.

Screenshots showing the creator and the box of cupcakes (Image source: TikTok/@harryfletxher)
Screenshots showing the creator and the box of cupcakes (Image source: TikTok/@harryfletxher)

However, things turned a bit chunky when the creator panned the camera to his plate and showed big chunky pieces of carrot coming out of the cake. For context, carrot cakes are made from grated carrots and not diced ones. The creator went on to dig another big round piece of carrot out of the cake. 

Screenshots showing the big chunks of carrot
Screenshots showing the big chunks of carrot Screenshots showing the creator and the box of cupcakes (Image source: TikTok/@harryfletxher)
 

The overlay text on the video rightfully read, “Watch me experience the most bizarre Costco cake ever." The creator further urged Costco to sort their stuff out as this wasn't acceptable.

@harryfletxher costco sort yourself out @Costco TikTok #costco #cake ♬ original sound - harry🫶

 

Viewers in the comments were equally shocked to see what Harry had found. "In my nearly 40 years in this world, I have NEVER seen a sliced carrot like that even ONCE in a carrot cake. You should play the lottery or something 😅," @sonnysolay wrote.

"Why would they do that when we’re still trying to pretend it’s cake 😩 that’s the point of carrot cake is to make you feel like it’s still a treat but I can’t live that illusion with full-on medallion," @userloser10295728 added, sharing the same disappointment.

Screenshot of a comment complaining about the same issue (Image source: TikTok/@gemstar1610)
Screenshot of a comment complaining about the same issue (Image source: TikTok/@gemstar1610)

However, some were used to it since it was a common occurrence for them. "I’ve seen so many of these videos of Costco putting sliced carrots in there. It’s so strange," @tnuc666 mentioned. 

But there were those, who suggested that it was a fluke and claimed that not all Costco carrot cakes have chunky pieces in them. "You got a bad batch 😭😭😭😭 mine was shredded carrots/tiny carrot pieces - someone did it as a prank 😭😂," @debbiedaresyou suggested. 

While Harry got more than he asked for, recently a Walmart shopper was robbed of the most basic thing in a chicken nugget, which is the meat itself. In a similar video, TikTok creator Mac (@opebigyikes) shared her shock as she dug into a plateful of Great Value Chicken Nuggets bought from Walmart.

@opebigyikes How does this even happen #americanfood #walmart #chicken #america #thisisamerica ♬ original sound - Mac

 

As she tore a piece into two, she showed her viewers that it had nothing but breading. She broke into two different pieces and both of them were hollow with no chicken inside. “Be so for real,” she said at the end of the video, to express her shock.

For more updates and videos, follow Harry (@harryfletxher) on TikTok.

