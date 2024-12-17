ECONOMY & WORK
West Virginia man gets a $1 bill with one bizarre detail that could make it worth $15,000

The valuable $1 bill would have been gone forever had he not paid attention at the right time.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Representational image of a man with cash (Cover image source: Pexels| Towfiqu barbhuiya)
Representational image of a man with cash (Cover image source: Pexels| Towfiqu barbhuiya)

Finding a $1 bill isn't generally a big deal but sometimes a rare currency note could turn out to be worth a lot more than its face value. That’s exactly what West Virginia vending machine owner Calvin Westfall got recently. What makes it all the more dramatic is that he almost gave it away to his friend as gas money.

The 59-year-old did not notice the unique bill right away when he went through his earnings from one of his machines. It was only when he started counting the cash to lend to his friend that he found the unique item that could be worth up to $15,000.

 

The serial number G00000001I of the $1 bill made it rare and multiplied its value by thousands. The Series G bill from 2013 was found in a soda pop vending machine on Edgelawn Avenue, Parkersburg. It is the very first printed in its series. Had Westfall’s friend not asked to borrow his truck, he might have never figured out what he had his hands on. "That evening, one of my friends wanted to use my truck, and I told him he could but that he'd have to stop and get gas since it was low on fuel," he told Newsweek. "We all got a kick out of it, and to think I about gave it to him for gas!"

Cover Image Source: Unspalsh | Kenny Eliason
Representative image of a vending machine (Image Source: Unspalsh | Kenny Eliason)

Bills with low serial numbers are rare collector’s items. They might not seem worth much to a layman but currency experts know just how valuable they can be. Former IBM executive, speaker, and author Suriel Arellano is one such person. He said that there was “no better-collecting prize” than a bill with a low serial number.

The one Westfall happened to stumble upon could fetch him somewhere between $600 to $15,000. When asked if he would be open to selling it, the West Virginia native did not hesitate. “Money talks,” he said and made it clear that it would be for sale.

Representative image | Unsplash | Photo by Wilhelm Gunkel
Representative image of a dollar bill (Image source: Unsplash | Photo by Wilhelm Gunkel)

At the end of the day, it all depends on condition, serial number rarity, and demand. Any bill whose serial number starts with multiple zeroes is as rare as it gets so that side is taken care of. The bill seems to be in fine condition as well. All that’s left to worry about is the demand. Such items are either directly sold to a collector or auctioned off.

Arellano wasn’t the only one whose interest was piqued by this particular bill. According to Numismatic News, Steve Hand, a seasoned dealer at Union Coins and Currency in Marietta said that it would be a “prized addition” to any collector’s cabinet. Al Woodrich of the Parkersburg Coin Club confirmed that it was the only one with the G00000001I serial number.

According to local auctioneer Madison Williams, the appeal for rare coins and bills remains stable throughout. They even withstand economic shifts that may severely affect currency items that are perhaps less valuable.

 

One can only imagine the joy a numismatics enthusiast like Westfall would have felt when he realized what he had gotten his hands on. Fortunately, he figured it out just in time and is now the proud owner of one of the rarest $1 bills in existence.

