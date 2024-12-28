Boy sells lemonade to earn and see the world before losing sight — gets support from Travis Barker

Travis Barker, the Blink-182 drummer, made a young fan's dreams come true when he visited nine-year-old blind drummer Grayson Roberts’ lemonade stand and left behind some unforgettable memories. The special moment happened at the Dream Factory space in Los Angeles and video went viral over the weekend after social media influencer Charlie Rocket shared it to his Instagram.

“@travisbarker came to help @graysons_view drum up some business at his lemonade stand!!! Lol, what a great soul Travis Barker is. Thank you to @katietua @mikeytua @lukismac @sweetyhigh for helping make this happen !!!” the post was captioned.

In another Instagram post, Rocket explained how he came across Grayson’s lemonade stand outside his house, but he had no customers. After the meeting Rocket wanted to help him so decided to let him set up his lemonade stand at his L. A social club called the Dream Factory, where Barker showed up hoping to generate business. The stand is raising money so Grayson can hopefully achieve his dream of seeing the world while he still has a "little vision" left in his one eye, via Billboard.

In the video, Barker was seen approaching the boy and asking, "What’s up Grayson?" "What’s up," a smiling Grayson who was born blind replied. "Nice to meet you," added Barker. "Nice to meet you too," said Grayson. "I brought you some drumsticks and I also brought some donations, I brought some money," Barker told him, as he gifted Grayson four drumsticks and placed some dollars into the jar on Grayson’s stand. "I saw a video of you playing drums and singing," he told Grayson who laughed before offering Barkers some of his lemonade.

"Do you think we can play drums and sing together?" Grayson then asked Barker, to which he replied, "I'd love to." The duo was then seen performing a cover of Adam Jenson's 2017 song “Street Fight”, with the performance ending with a huge cheer from the audience.

Rocket later revealed that hundreds of people had shown up to his stand on Friday. Grayson too shared a video of his meeting with the drummer. "THANK YOU Travis for taking a break while filming your music video to come by my Lemonade stand and allowing me to perform with you!! It was SO amazing And thank you for letting me choose the color of sprinkles because who doesn’t love sprinkles?!," Grayson captioned his Instagram post.

Many took to the video to talk about the sweet gesture from Barker. "Aw he did so good and I love me some Travis," writes @nashaleffall. Another user @ke.nacole writes, "My heart can’t take this, omg how freakin adorable." Barker is currently expecting a baby with his wife Kourtney Kardashian Barker. He is also a dad to daughter Alabama, 17, son Landon, 19, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24 with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

The American drummer musician and reality television personality rose to fame playing drum in the band Blink-182. He has also appeared on the MTV reality series "Meet the Barkers," released a memoir, and founded a fashion company and a record label. Blink-182's most successful album, "Enema of the State," has sold more than 15 million copies. As of 2024, he is worth a cool $50 million.

