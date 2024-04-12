Toronto Restaurant Workers Thrilled With $500 Tips Each From Food Critic Keith Lee

In a recent TikTok video, food critic Keith Lee (@keith_lee125) expressed his appreciation for exceptional dining experience during his Toronto visit. He has over 16.1 million followers on the platform. During his visit, the influencer made stops at four restaurants -- Afro Pizza, Sisters & Co., Biscuits to Baskets, and Old Nassau. He left a $3,000 tip at Afro Pizza, and even added an extra $1,000 to the tab, ensuring free slices of pizza for patrons.

Image Source: TikTok | Keith Lee | @keith_lee125

The decision to visit Old Nassau came from an invitation extended by owner Kay via TikTok. Lee expressed his gratitude for the recommendation in the video, highlighting the power of social media in connecting communities and fostering memorable experiences.

Old Nassau, in addition to receiving praise from Lee, garnered acclaim from a group of patrons who traveled from Niagara Falls to savor Kay's delectable offerings.

Image Source: TikTok | Keith Lee | @keith_lee125

Lee praised Old Nassau, a local restaurant, in a video that has since garnered widespread attention. With a mouthful of fried whole snapper, Lee praised the dish as "seasoned to perfection," awarding it a remarkable 9.6 out of 10.

Not stopping there, he lavished similar praise on the restaurant's banana pancake with guava butter and steamed pork chop with peas and rice, though he was not as happy about the mac and cheese.

The influencer even claimed that the restaurant had the "best food" he's tasted since arriving in the city. He went on to surprise the restaurant owner, Kay, by generously tipping each employee $500.

Image Source: TikTok | Keith Lee | @keith_lee125

In response to Lee's review, Kay acknowledged that while the wait times could be longer due to the restaurant's commitment to fresh, scratch-made dishes, she expressed excitement for the anticipated surge in business. "We're ready," she said.

One user, @Jay Kennedy, said, "Keith Lee has never given a 9.7 on anything....WOW...." Meanwhile, another user @Rae shared their positive experience, stating "Went to Nassau for vacation. Best place. Best people. Best food. @Kiera commented, "Toronto winning the food tour I love to see it."

@Huda expressed pride in Toronto's culinary achievements, saying, "I’m so proud of Toronto. We 5 for 5 rn." "I love when my Caribbean family food is bussing bussing," said @Leopardess79🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹.

Image Source: TikTok | Keith Lee | @keith_lee125

@kiks chimed in, "Keith Lee on Weston Road????" Another user, @unknown, speculated, "Do I hear a Keith Lee & Fam Caribbean food tour coming?" In a separate comment, @JEWEL celebrated, "Look at us on the world stage!! 242 to The World!!" Someone else expressed curiosity, "I’ve never heard of this restaurant or had Bahamian food!!!! That’s the beauty of Toronto cuisine. So diverse!!"

@jo added, "DASS MYY HOODDD thank you in advance for brightening this community!" @Vivian exclaimed, "Wow!! I’ve lived in Toronto all my life and I’ve never heard of Old Nassau before but now I GOTTA GO!! I want that Snapper and Pancakes."

For more such content, you can follow Keith Lee (@keith_lee125) on TikTok

