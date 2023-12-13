Best global destinations in 2024 curated by National Geographic

Sikkim, India | Getty Images | Photo by Billu Kalapurackal

What are your plans for the new year? We suggest planning a trip to one of the 10 exciting travel destinations for 2024 curated by National Geographic. The list features a range of destinations—from the enchanting landscapes of Europe with its picturesque Albanian Alps and the cultural heart of Tartu, Estonia to the diverse and vibrant experiences in the Americas, including the celestial spectacle of a total solar eclipse in Texas. In this virtual odyssey, explore promising destinations in Africa, Asia, and Australasia, the cultural richness of Emilia-Romagna, Italy, the off-grid innovation in Nordland, Norway, and the gastronomic delights of Saimaa, Finland.

1. Europe

Tartu, Estonia | Getty Images | Photo by David Hogsholt

From the picturesque Albanian Alps to the cultural heart of Tartu, Estonia, Europe's locales promise enchanting experiences. Nestled 110 miles from the Estonian capital Tallinn, Tartu has long held the title of the country's cultural and intellectual hub. Boasting top-tier museums, vibrant cafes, and the honor of harboring the nation's oldest university, Tartu's significance is further underscored as a UNESCO City of Literature. In a momentous acknowledgment, Tartu has been chosen as one of the three European Capitals of Culture for 2024, alongside Bad Ischl in Austria and Bodø in Norway. To commemorate this prestigious distinction, Tartu and the broader southern Estonia region have curated a year-long celebration featuring classical concerts, film screenings, and dynamic outdoor art installations, with highlights including the unique "Kissing Tartu" event and the transformative Curated Diversity initiative aimed at enhancing the city's public spaces with lush greenery.

2. America

An aerial view of Lower Manhattan at dusk, in New York City | Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

From the otherworldly Atacama Desert in Chile to the bustling metropolis of New York, these destinations promise unparalleled experiences. Texas emerges as a highlight, with central areas gearing up for the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Fort Worth, San Antonio, and Austin are poised to offer prime views of this celestial spectacle. Whether it's the cultural richness of Lima, Peru, the tropical allure of Dominica, or the serene Nova Scotia in Canada, each location invites travelers to explore the diverse and exciting landscapes of the Americas. Austin, Texas, remains a city of keen interest, marked by a remarkable surge in real estate values. According to a SmartAsset study, home prices in the city have skyrocketed by an impressive 354% over the past quarter-century. Reinforcing its allure, a 2023 wealth report by Henley and Partners heralded Austin as the fastest-growing city for millionaires in the United States. The report highlights an astounding 102% growth in the number of millionaires in the Texas capital from 2012 to 2022, underscoring Austin's burgeoning status as a hub of prosperity and economic dynamism.

3. Africa

Red Ruffed Lemur from Madagascar | Getty Images | Photo by Tim Graham

In Africa, the spotlight shines on Akagera in Rwanda and Andrefana Dry Forests in Madagascar. Particularly noteworthy is Sierra Leone, identified by Nat Geo as a country to watch. The international airport in Freetown underwent a significant renovation in 2023, accompanied by extensive road upgrades. The report highlights a burgeoning tourism landscape in West Africa, with Sierra Leone poised for growth. Anticipating the country's ascent, Sierra Leone is set to welcome its inaugural Hilton property next year, signaling a positive trajectory in hospitality. The expanding portfolio of properties further underscores Sierra Leone's emerging status on the global travel map.

4. Asia

The Nathulla Pass is 4,310m above sea level | Getty Images | Photo by Billu Kalapurackal

In Asia, the allure of travel beckons to captivating destinations in 2024, with Sikkim, India, taking center stage. Despite being one of the smallest states in the country, Sikkim boasts immense natural splendor. Visitors can immerse themselves in the region's charm by embarking on treks and exploring mountain monasteries. A notable highlight is Khangchendzonga National Park, which covers over a quarter of Sikkim's expanse and earned UNESCO World Heritage Site recognition. The park's breathtaking landscapes contribute to Sikkim's appeal, offering travelers a unique blend of cultural richness and awe-inspiring natural beauty. Additionally, Tainan in Taiwan and Xi'an in China add further depth to Asia's diverse and enticing travel landscape for the upcoming year.

5. Australia

Victoria, Australia. | Getty Images | Photo by Darrian Traynor

In Australia, the spotlight gleams on Victoria, Australia, offering a distinctive travel experience beyond the nation's famed beaches. Victoria, steeped in history, unveils its treasure trove of mineral-rich hot springs, a hidden gem for enthusiasts seeking relaxation and rejuvenation. The Great Victoria Bathing Trail emerges as a captivating journey, seamlessly connecting thermal springs and sea baths along a 560-mile road trip. This scenic route not only immerses travelers in the therapeutic allure of natural springs but also winds through the vibrant city of Melbourne, weaving together a narrative of cultural richness and blissful retreat in the heart of Victoria.

6. Emilia-Romagna, Italy

Castelvetro di Modena, Italy | Getty Images | Photo by Daniele Venturelli

Emilia-Romagna, Italy, takes center stage as the Tour de France embarks on its Grand Départ from Florence on June 29, 2024, delving into the picturesque villages and vineyard-adorned landscapes of this gastronomic heartland. While the final leg leads from historic Piacenza to Turin, the region's allure extends beyond the cycling spectacle. Embrace Italy's cycling paradise with self-guided journeys, exploring Bologna, Parma, and Modena, or embark on the challenging Ciclovia di Dante. This 139-mile trail, starting in Ravenna and culminating in Florence, unveils the poetic beauty of hilltop towns and chestnut forests, providing a captivating cycling odyssey for enthusiasts.

7. Galloway and Southern Ayrshire, Scotland

St Andrews, Scotland | Getty Images | Photo by Octavio Passos

Galloway and Southern Ayrshire, Scotland, bask in a promising future as Scotland's inaugural UNESCO biosphere reserve since 2012. Recent accolades include a 10-year extension of protection and a boundary expansion, enlarging the area from 2,034 to over 3,780 square miles. Notably, Alloway, the birthplace of poet Robert Burns, now falls within its cultural embrace. As part of Scotland's new UNESCO Trail, connecting all 13 designated locations, this biosphere unveils diverse landscapes, from windswept slopes to lush forests. Visitors can channel their inner bard with writing retreats, guided by Biosphere Guides offering expertise in creative writing to bushcraft, enhancing the region's allure.

8. Nordland, Norway

Aerial view Svinafellsjokull glacier | Getty Images | Photo by Athanasios Gioumpasis

Nordland, Norway, an Arctic haven of glaciers, fishing hamlets, and Sámi traditions, emerges as a beacon of off-grid innovation. The spotlight shines on the upcoming Six Senses Svart, hailed as the world's inaugural energy-positive hotel, exclusively powered by solar energy. This pioneering marvel, set against the backdrop of stunning landscapes, features a Nordic spa and zero-waste dining. Adventurous souls are beckoned year-round for mountain biking and fishing in summer, transitioning to dog sledding in the winter's embrace. The scenic E10 route through the Lofoten Islands adds a touch of enchantment, while Bodø, a European Capital of Culture in 2024, hosts a vibrant tapestry of artistic and musical events.

9. Saimaa, Finland

Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness | Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein

Saimaa, Finland, renowned for its pristine woods and lakes, is poised to shine as the European Region of Gastronomy in 2024. The region's culinary allure extends beyond its tranquil landscapes, featuring delicacies rooted in its rich forests and waters. From wild game and chanterelles to perch and vendace, Saimaa's offerings reflect its Arctic influences, with specialties like smoked reindeer and contributions from the burgeoning Ollinmäki Winery. Food becomes a guiding force amid the hiking trails, manor houses, and historic towns, with unique dishes like Lemi's Särä, roasted lamb and potatoes, and Savonlinna's lörtsy, a crescent-shaped pastry filled with meat and rice delighting tourists.

10. Wild Atlantic Way, Ireland

Trump International Golf Links Doonbeg, Ireland | Getty Images | Photo by David Cannon

Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2024, the Wild Atlantic Way in Ireland spans 1,600 miles along the rugged west coast, delivering a captivating road trip through iconic experiences. From the edge-of-the-world lighthouse at Fanad Head to Galway's legendary oysters, the Burren's lunar-like landscape, and Kinsale's vibrant town, the route offers a rich tapestry of Irish delights. Recent additions include the National Surf Centre in County Sligo, Queen Maeve Square's development in Sligo town, featuring markets and live music, and the upgraded cable car in County Cork, connecting the Beara Peninsula to Dursey Island for a swift 10-minute journey amid birdwatching havens.

