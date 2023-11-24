Black Friday is one of the most important annual events in retail with its irresistible allure of discounts, and consumers find themselves navigating a marketplace inundated with slashed prices and fleeting offers. Amidst this shopping frenzy, caution has become imperative since a recent investigation by UFC-Que Choisir exposed the prevalence of misleading sales. In this article, we will dissect the diverse scams entwined with Black Friday, furnishing you with a roadmap to safeguard your shopping endeavors.

In the intricate web of Black Friday shopping, a prominent trap ensnares unsuspecting consumers through the manipulation of reference prices by retailers. Gregory Caret, director of UFC-Que Choisir, sounds the alarm against placing unwavering trust in seemingly extravagant discounts, particularly those flaunting 40% or 50% reductions, as these frequently signal a deceptive promotion. To navigate this treacherous terrain, consumers are urged to adopt a vigilant stance by scrutinizing the price history of products to discern whether the advertised discounts align with authentic value propositions. Caution should be exercised, especially when confronted with seemingly irresistible markdowns, as these could be strategic maneuvers to lure shoppers into a web of inflated savings.

A prevalent strategy in the Black Friday retail playbook involves the manipulation of reference prices, skillfully deployed by retailers to create the illusion of significant discounts. The European directive Omnibus, designed to bolster consumer protection, mandates that retailers showcase the lowest price within the preceding 30 days. However, a disconcerting trend emerges as some unscrupulous sellers resort to adjusting reference prices shortly before Black Friday, sidestepping the regulatory gaze.

This necessitates a meticulous investigation into the consistency of reference prices, ensuring that they reflect genuine market fluctuations rather than artificial inflation engineered for a fleeting sense of urgency. By taking the time to scrutinize reference prices, consumers can fortify themselves against the deceptive allure of faux discounts, ensuring that the promises of Black Friday deliver true value rather than mere illusions of savings.

Another deceitful maneuver is retailers prominently displaying inflated comparison prices or manufacturer's suggested retail prices (MSRP). This calculated tactic aims to mislead consumers by presenting figures that may not authentically mirror the product's true market value. Cross-verifying prices across multiple sources becomes paramount in the quest for genuine bargains. A heightened level of skepticism is warranted when confronted with crossed-out prices accompanied by seemingly generous discounts. Often, these visual cues are strategic elements in a retailer's arsenal, deployed to mislead and manipulate consumer perceptions.

In numerous instances, the prices during this shopping frenzy are not markedly lower than those available in the weeks leading up to or following the event. This revelation serves as a crucial wake-up call for consumers, urging them to be vigilant amid the allure of supposed bargains. A discerning eye should be cast on consistent pricing patterns across diverse product categories, as these patterns can be instrumental in detecting deceptive practices.

Exploiting the heightened activity on Black Friday, fraudsters employ sophisticated tactics to peddle nonexistent products, contributing to a 22% surge in money lost to purchase scams during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, according to Barclays.

In light of this digital peril, consumers are urged to exercise heightened caution, recognizing the potential for malicious schemes lurking beneath the surface of seemingly enticing online deals.

The marriage of artificial intelligence with cybercrime has ushered in a new era of sophistication, making the identification of phishing attempts a formidable challenge. Scammers adeptly leverage advanced AI tools to craft messages that are increasingly convincing, eradicating traditional red flags like spelling mistakes that once hinted at fraudulent intent.

The stakes are high, with banks offering limited refunds for those ensnared by fraudulent schemes. The first line of defense is a cautious approach: refrain from clicking on suspicious links and embrace a healthy skepticism toward unsolicited messages, especially during the heightened activity of Black Friday.

To navigate the Black Friday shopping landscape safely, consumers can follow three essential tips. Firstly, stay calm and take the time to evaluate deals thoroughly; rushed decisions often lead to falling for scams. Secondly, use comparison sites to verify the authenticity of discounts and check historical reference prices. Finally, avoid clicking on unsolicited texts or emails, and manually search for the website to ensure legitimacy. These simple yet effective strategies can help shoppers make the most of Black Friday without succumbing to deceptive practices.

