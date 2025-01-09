DoorDash driver gets order for one sauce packet from Taco Bell — now he's warning others to 'be careful'

Scammers have been getting more innovative each passing day and the public needs to be more careful

Regardless of how careful people have become following a surge in cybercrime, scammers are using every tool at their disposal to find new ways to trick people into sharing their personal and banking details. One such method scammers had been using in 2024 targeted DoorDash drivers. Thankfully, TikToker Lamon Reccord (@favoritelifecoach) made a video about the matter to raise awareness and it has received 93,500 likes on the platform.

Like a lot of other DoorDash drivers, Reccord was just trying to earn some money when he got caught in a scam as per The Daily Dot. The order was for a single packet of sauce, with no food or beverage, which itself seemed quite shady to begin with.

Reccord became suspicious when he got a call from a DoorDash number. On the other side, a man claiming to be a detective from the Houston PD said that the order was fraudulent and was placed from a card that did not exist. However, he also said that there was a way to reimburse the driver for the effort they had made to pick up the item. That's when Reccord was sure that there was something wrong with the whole situation.

“He was like, ‘Can you pull over? Let’s do a three-step verification process,’” Reccord said in his TikTok. The so-called detective then asked for his card details which set off an alarm in his head. “I called DoorDash and they flagged the whole account,” Reccord says. “So y’all be careful, be mindful, share this with people that DoorDash if you get a call about a detective—it’s fraud. It is fraud. Don’t deliver,” he added.

While the video was important to raise awareness about the scam, some users on TikTok believe that the scam could be seen from a mile away. “The one pack of sauce would be the red flag,” user Big Pearl commented. “Why would a detective be handling DoorDash issues or even associated with door dash? 😭 if ppl listen instead of acting away they could save themselves from getting scammed cuz they didn’t even make sense,” @jessfromtb inquired.

People who do not work for DoorDash might not be aware but this isn’t the first time the drivers have fallen victim to criminals. Back in 2023, a Stanford-based individual was arrested for allegedly stealing almost $1 million from more than 700 DoorDash employees as per Stamford Advocate.

The man in question was 22-year-old David Smith who was arrested by the police at a Prospect Street apartment in Stamford around 1:20 p.m. after reports of a domestic violence incident. The woman who made the call said that the man had a firearm in the apartment and asked the cops to remove it. That’s when they found several bundles of cash and other incriminating items.

A 21 year old scammed @DoorDash out of nearly a million dollars 🤯 pic.twitter.com/sCJKy7cu6N — Glenn Bellard (@glenn_jammin10) January 7, 2025

“While Officers were searching for the handgun in the apartment, they observed several stacks of large amounts of money in various locations. While searching through a garbage can, officers found a large number of payment cards with all different names, along with two California driver’s licenses, also containing different names,” Stamford police investigators had written in an affidavit.

For more such updates, follow Lamon Reccord (@favoritelifecoach) on TikTok.