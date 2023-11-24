A woman walks past a Black Friday sale sign on Oxford Street | Getty Images | Photo by Jack Taylor

TikTok is all about keeping up with trends in the market and hence TikTok Shop took the plunge into Black Friday discounts long before the traditional frenzy took over, by commencing its deals in late October. The shopping platform is shaking up the holiday sales scene with an eccentric assortment, offering steep markdowns on an array of products, ranging from beauty products to offbeat accessories.

While major retailers typically dominate Black Friday sales with well-known brands, TikTok Shop has opted for a different route. The platform showcases a lineup featuring established retailers alongside quirky, third-party sellers. A quick scroll through reveals a diverse lineup, ranging from the unexpected such as snail facial serum with gold flakes priced at $3.20, to the unconventional, including a litter box for $2.34, and candles shaped like Starbucks Frappuccinos for $5.63.

TikTok Shop features a multitude of Black Friday deals such as a generous 50 percent off on beauty products, while coupons offering 15, 20, and 25 percent off on orders were also up for grabs. First-time shoppers can avail themselves of 30-percent-off coupons with no minimum spend. The unique twist lies in the fact that the app's 200,000 sellers have the power to choose items for discounting, creating a dynamic marketplace where sellers can further subsidize prices.

For small businesses, TikTok Shop's unparalleled ability to connect people with products can be a boon, catapulting unknown sellers into overnight success if their products go viral. Paul Jauregui, co-founder of BK Beauty, notes that TikTok Shop aligns perfectly with their cosmetics brand. The platform has tripled BK Beauty's business, selling over 30,000 brushes between the launch of TikTok Shop and mid-November. While the demand surge is a positive turn, it also poses challenges, putting pressure on inventory. Despite steep discounts, TikTok Shop further subsidizes prices.

The success of TikTok Shop during this Black Friday season is a pivotal moment for both the platform and the sellers in its marketplace. Originally viewed as a potential rival to Amazon upon its US launch in September, TikTok Shop has positioned itself more in line with platforms like Temu or Shein. Its performance during Black Friday will be a crucial gauge of its early success, highlighting whether it can become a major player in the competitive e-commerce landscape. While TikTok Shop's deep discounting strategy may be alluring for now, experts express skepticism about its sustainability.

TikTok Shop boasts of its participation from major retailers such as PacSun and Revolve. TikTok's algorithm, which has the power to propel a random product into the limelight, becomes a double-edged sword. Smaller, unknown, or unbranded products with unique features may thrive as they have the potential to go viral, leveraging the platform's emphasis on discovery. As TikTok Shop ventures into the competitive Black Friday market, it not only seeks to offer discounts but also strives to redefine social shopping. The Black Friday sales surge becomes a litmus test for TikTok's ability to seamlessly blend commerce and community, showcasing its potential to disrupt traditional e-commerce models.

