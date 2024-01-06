TikTok started off as a platform where anyone can achieve seconds of fame by showing off their moves in viral music videos. But just like SoundCloud and Spotify, it has also become a launchpad for genuine talent, with TikTokers making waves as established artists. One of them is Tabitha Brown, who has achieved an important milestone by winning her first Emmy Award, showing how far she has come from facing tough times to being celebrated today. Originally from North Carolina, Tabitha went through challenges as she tried to make it as an actress and worked as an Uber driver while getting disability checks. But things changed when her review of Whole Foods' vegan BLT went viral, bringing her into the spotlight, as a face of the brand.

Image Source: Tabitha Brown speaks onstage during the Mahogany Moment at The Georgia Freight Depot | Photo by Paras Griffin | Getty Images

On December 17, the second annual Children's and Family Emmy Awards took place. Tabitha's fame grew as she became famous on TikTok, bagging deals with brands, landing roles in TV shows and movies, writing books, and now, winning an Emmy Award. The 44-year-old advocate for veganism got the award for being an excellent host on her web series, Tab Time. She looked elated on the red carpet, holding her Emmy and showing how thankful she was. People in the entertainment industry, like actresses Danielle Brooks and Taraji P Henson, were also quick to congratulate the social media sensation who had broken into the mainstream. The attention at the Emmy Awards ceremony and support from celebs provided much-deserved recognition for Tabitha's success. Apart from her endorsement deals and show, Brown also acted as Octavia Spencer in Lena Waithe's show "The Chi," earning praise from Waithe herself.

Brown looked stunning in a beautiful green gown, as she accepted her Emmy award, and also went on to sing the song from her web series, followed by a speech focusing on why letting love into our lives is important. She also talked about the need to make positive changes, especially for kids, and asked everyone to learn about love from a young age. She said,

If we all just let a little love inside, we never know what we’ll find. And so my prayer is always that – especially for children – we teach them how to always let love inside so that one day we grow up and we sit in here in uncomfortable dresses and things, and we still are excited to let love inside. And the hope is that we are changing the world a little bit at a time.

This big achievement adds to Tabitha's list of awards, including the Outstanding Social Media Personality Award at the 2021 NAACP Awards. Tabitha Brown's journey keeps inspiring others, showing that being strong, true to yourself, and spreading love can lead to amazing success. Recognition for her on such a stage also opens doors for talented individuals on TikTok hoping to make it big in showbiz.

