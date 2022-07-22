Great Stocks to Buy Now as Market Recover From Lows

Berkshire is a great buy for the long term and the recent correction looks like a good opportunity to buy the stock. The company is a complex conglomerate and is present in several businesses, which makes it a proxy for the U.S. economy. While it could have periods of short-term underperformance, over the long term, BRK.B stock should beat the S&P 500, even if not the way it used to do in the last century.