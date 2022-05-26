Best Value Stocks to Buy Now Amid the 2022 Stock Market Crash

Berkshire Hathaway, whose chairman Warren Buffett personifies value investing, also underperformed the S&P 500 by double digits in 2019 and 2020. It isn't often that we see the “Oracle of Omaha” underperform the markets by that quantum. However, the stock outperformed in 2021. The pivot towards value stocks has continued in 2022 and value stocks, in general, are outperforming growth stocks. Here are the best value stocks that you can buy in 2022.