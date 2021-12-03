SPACs Revive After Hitting Rock Bottom, Space Isn't Dead Yet

SPACs were a rage in 2020 and at the beginning of 2021. In 2020, about 230 SPACs raised $80 billion, which was more than the money raised through this route in the last 10 years combined. 2021 started on an even more bullish note with the total money raised at $138 billion as of October 2021, according to Statista. Recently, the interest in SPACs has faded. Many people want to know if SPACs are dead.