Fed Decision July 2022: Will It Be a 100 Basis Point Hike?

The Fed is front-loading its rate hikes, which will help tame inflation. However, despite the 150-basis point rate hike so far in 2022, inflation has only continued to rise. In June, the inflation rate hit 9.1 percent, which wasn't only a new multi-decade high but also worse than expectations. U.S. inflation was higher than expected in May also which was eventually followed by a 75 basis point rate hike in June.