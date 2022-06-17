Has Inflation Peaked or Will It Get Worse in 2022?

Before we analyze whether inflation has peaked, it would be prudent to look at the various factors that are driving inflation. These are:

Global supply chain crisis

Higher raw material and input costs

The rise in energy prices

Spread of COVID-19 in China

Demand-supply mismatch for many goods

Accommodative fiscal and monetary policy

Apart from addressing the aggregate demand in the economy, the Fed’s rate hike might not help address other factors that are causing inflation.