Interest Rates Would Go a Lot Higher as Fed Covers Its Historic Mistake

U.S. interest rates are set to go much higher from these levels. After the Federal Reserve’s meeting in June, the dot plot showed that the median year-end projections of the committee members are 3.4 percent. The projection is 1.5 percentage points above the March 2022 dot plot. Also, the projection for the federal funds rate at the end of 2023 has been lifted to 3.8 percent, which is 1 percentage point higher than what it was in the March dot plot.