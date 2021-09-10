When Will CD Rates Go Up and Which Banks Pay the Highest Rates?

CD (Certificate of Deposit) has been a popular saving tool especially for older people and those looking to park their money for the short term. In the past, CDs used to yield double-digit annual returns . Fast forward to 2021 and most CDs don’t even yield 1 percent. When will CD rates go up again and which banks pay the highest rates currently?

While CDs aren't the highest-yielding savings option, they're considered to be very safe. CDs issued by FDIC-insured banks are insured for up to $250,000 per depositor.

Why CD rates are so low

The current CD rates are even lower than inflation. While your capital and interest are safe, you end up losing in real terms. Simply put, by parking money in a CD, you aren't even making returns to match inflation, which is running at multi-year highs.

Usually, you would expect interest rates to be higher than the inflation rate so that you earn at least some real interest rate, which is simply the interest minus inflation. If you're wondering why CD rates are so low despite multi-year high inflation, here are the reasons.

First, the Federal Reserve went on unprecedented monetary policy easing and slashed rates to zero bound in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, CD rates are a function of the Fed rates only, just like yields on other debt assets.

Deposit rates at @USAA Bank continue to fall. The major online bank has rates far below the national averages.



USAA 5yr CD = 0.06%

FDIC avg = 0.27%

Online avg = 0.65%



USAA 1yr CD = 0.03%

FDIC avg = 0.14%

Online avg = 0.45%



$10k in USAA 5y CD will earn only $30.04 after 5 yrs! — Ken Tumin (@KenTumin) June 22, 2021

