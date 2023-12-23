Over one billion videos are viewed each day on TikTok, a platform that has become a powerhouse for content creators. For sports enthusiasts, TikTok ranks as the fourth-most popular platform, providing a unique space for creators to connect with a young, growing audience. As traditional news platforms like Facebook and Twitter shift away from the news business, sports content creators are increasingly turning to TikTok as a place to grow their careers in media. With features like the Creator Fund and the Creativity Program Beta for longer videos, TikTok is not just an outlet but also a source of income and experimentation for sports creators.

The financial opportunities on TikTok are enticing for sports creators, and the platform allows sports creators to blog, break down film, report, or aggregate news seamlessly. The creator behind Aazam’s Footy Show on TikTok emphasizes the importance of expressing niche or controversial opinions. Sharing his experience, Khan notes that even though his soccer video on the 2014 World Cup Final was niche, it garnered 200,000 views and encouraged him to continue. Confidence and logic behind a take resonate with viewers, showcasing the inherent value of expressing unique perspectives.

For Kofie Yeboah, who already had a fulfilling job at SB Nation's Secret Base, TikTok provided an outlet for personal opinions and diverse content creation. Initially treating it as a permanent Instagram story, Yeboah's account now boasts nearly 254,000 followers. His success came from experimenting with different content types, such as duetting food videos, revealing the platform's diverse potential.

Jeff Pearlman, bestselling author, and guest lecturer, urged journalism students to embrace TikTok, emphasizing the importance of being present on social media. This advice resonated with Theo Ash, a football philosopher, who transitioned from Twitter to TikTok for visibility without competing with professional analysts.

The TikTok algorithm is a mystery for many, but successful sports creators find solace in its simplicity. Wallaroo Media estimates that 62 percent of TikTok users in the United States are 29 or younger, reflecting a youthful and diverse audience. The key to success lies in authenticity and analysis, the basic ingredients for any viral video. Creators like Ash emphasize that high production value is not a prerequisite for success, and a phone camera with insightful commentary can generate engagement.

Yeboah sheds light on TikTok's penchant for new filters and features. Incorporating all these into content can trigger the algorithm, resulting in a viral video. TikTok's openness to longer videos is evident with the introduction of the Creativity Program Beta, which also caters to sports analysts.

While TikTok offers a plethora of opportunities, the demand for constant content and instant reactions can be draining, with topics trending for only a short time. Creators, like Khan, with smaller accounts, often struggle to cover complex global sports topics for a younger audience scrolling rapidly through their For You Pages. The unpredictability of a video's success and the unknown payoff make it challenging for creators to allocate time effectively.

Looking forward, sports creators believe in TikTok's power to become a significant player in sports media. Its ease of use and ability to connect with audiences on a personal level suggest that brands should embrace the platform. Creators feel that hiring individuals familiar with video editing software can significantly boost engagement.

From the creators' perspective, TikTok's future in sports media could involve more filtering options for creators, akin to Vine, enabling users to submit videos to multiple categories for ease of discovery. While a complete takeover of traditional sports media by TikTok seems unlikely, the platform's influence is growing, especially in connecting with personalities, behind-the-scenes content, and shorter clips.

