Positive Catalysts Will Take NIO Stock Right Back Up After the Fall

NIO stock has dropped by 18 percent in the month of July alone. While there hasn’t been any company-specific negative development, the drop is likely due to regulatory uncertainty in China. The country is conducting a regulatory investigation into ride-hailing giant DiDi, which recently went public in the U.S. China decided to block new downloads for the DiDi app in China just days after it went public. The country is worried that it could share the massive amount of Chinese citizens' data with a foreign government considering the company’s U.S. listing.