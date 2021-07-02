Why DiDi Stock Makes for a Compelling Investment Case

Given the long-term secular tailwinds that DiDi is exposed to in China, it could be a big-time winner in the ride-hailing business in China. After a long-fought battle, Uber was forced to sell the Chinese segment of its business to DiDi. While ride-hailing firms, including Uber and Lyft, aren't profitable on an overall basis currently, DiDi is profitable in its core mobility business. It's profitable due to the impact of growth in international markets and businesses like shared bikes, while it's seeing losses on an overall basis. DiDi has a high chance of turning profitable on an operating basis soon.