This Is What Twitter Says Elon Musk Should Buy Next

Although Musk has invested heavily in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Dogecoin, the metaverse isn’t something that seems to be of interest to the soon-to-be-Twitter owner. Back in Dec. 2021, The Verge reported that Musk had been rather critical of the metaverse, saying, “I don’t get it.” But as we've learned by Musk’s behavior, anything is possible, and he could very well purchase a few plots or even an entire city (or continent) in the metaverse.