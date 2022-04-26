Could Musk’s Twitter Takeover Take Dogecoin to the Moon?

Dogecoin was out of the top 10 cryptos for a long time after witnessing a momentous 2021. It skyrocketed in 2021 and rose by more than 3,000 percent. At one point in 2021, the token was close to touching $1, but it's now trading close to $0.16. Cryptos, in general, haven't been doing great. As a meme token, Dogecoin's value is speculatory and not based on fundamentals, which makes it especially volatile. Also, competition from Shiba Inu and other meme tokens has contributed to DOGE’s drop.