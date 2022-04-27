Elon Musk and Trump Become Business Rivals Amid Push for Free Speech

Twitter’s board caved into Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk and approved his bid to acquire the company at $54.20 per share. When Twitter's board tried to block the bid, several prominent Republicans criticized them. They even asked the board to preserve the records related to Musk's offer to acquire Twitter. Many conservatives think that Musk will restore former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account, which was suspended in January 2021 after the Capitol Hill violence.