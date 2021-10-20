What Are the Safest Chinese Stocks To Invest In?

Right now, “safe Chinese stocks” sounds like an oxymoron, especially if you had invested in Chinese stocks just before the country’s tech crackdown. What are the safest Chinese stocks to buy? Are there any?

As a centrally controlled and planned economy, China differs from liberal Western democracies. The state control has only increased under the leadership of President Xi Jinping. Considering that environment, it would make sense that the safest investments would be those that align with the Chinese Communist Party.

Other targets for the Communist Party have included online gaming and for-profit education companies, as well as speculative activity, whether in real estate or financial assets. The country has also clamped down on bitcoin trading and mining.

Xi Jinping is aiming for “common prosperity.” The Chinese government is concerned about the country's growing wealth inequality, which runs contrary to communism . The growing clout of tech companies, especially those with a lot of citizen data, is another major concern for the government.

Are there any major investment themes in China?

In addition to cracking down on some sectors, the Chinese government has identified areas it trusts. It's trying to pivot manufacturing from low value-added to high value-added, and aims to lower pollution, even if it comes at the cost of shutting down factories.

(Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood is exiting Chinese stocks .. [getting] rid of shares in tech behemoth Tencent Holdings Ltd. and property site KE Holdings Inc. every day last week, according to data on the firm's trading activity.



Not many fund managers and investors in the U.S. would see Chinese stocks as safe. Jim Cramer has said it “irresponsible” to invest in them, and Cathie Wood has sold off Chinese stocks.

