What We Know (and Don’t Know) About Starbucks NFTs

Much is unknown about the coffee chain’s NFT plans. A key point yet to be revealed is which blockchain Starbucks will use to launch its NFTs. Whereas most NFT projects are built on Ethereum because it offers a great set of tools, the blockchain has been criticized for its environmental impact. With ESG practices coming under intense scrutiny from customers, investors, and regulators, Starbucks should choose its blockchain carefully. It may even want to wait until after Ethereum's big update.