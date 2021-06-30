Loopring’s Price Prediction: Is It a Good Buy?

Crypto investors are racing to find the next hot cryptocurrency before it rockets to the moon, and are turning over every stone to find any nugget of information—especially price predictions.

One cryptocurrency that’s popping up on forums and radars is Loopring (LRC). Where's LRC heading?

What's Loopring?

Loopring is a decentralized exchange protocol where traders transact various crypto assets across blockchains without relinquishing their private keys to the custodians of centralized exchanges. Loopring uses smart-contract algorithms on the Ethereum blockchain to facilitate crypto transactions without human involvement.

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) moves transactions from central institutions to digital networks and protects traders from hackers, thieves, and mistakes caused by human error.

Source: loopring twitter

To increase transaction output while providing the security of the platform, Loopring uses a protocol called zkRollup, a secondary blockchain layered atop the main Ethereum chain.

The secondary chain can be used to perform transaction computations, while the primary chain can be saved to store data. Instead of processing each transaction in the main chain, the zkRollup protocol can process transactions in batches, and then relay the results to the main chain. As a result, Loopring can pool hundreds of transactions across several blockchains and maintain robust security.

Announcing Ethport: Loopring's solution to solve composability between L1/L2/CEX while greatly reducing L1 fees.https://t.co/gKDIv2oGF1 — Loopring (@loopringorg) April 20, 2021

Loopring can process up to 2,025 trades per second. Additionally, it charges less than $0.01 per trade, as opposed to the several dollars the more popular platforms charge. This may help Loopring become a model for facilitating high-frequency trading algorithms.

