Why Nouns NFTs Are So Expensive, and How To Buy Them

In 2021, NFT sales hit $25 billion. They're predicted to hit $35 billion in 2022 and grow to more than $80 billion by 2025. Brands such as Coca-Cola and Taco Bell have incorporated NFTs into their marketing activities, and sports leagues such as the NBA and NFL have turned to NFTs to make extra money. Whereas some people buy the tokens for fun, many are doing it for business, with the hope that they'll appreciate in value and be sold for a profit in the future.