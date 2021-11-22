Where Will Gala Be in 2025? The Crypto's Outlook

Facebook is spearheading the shift to the metaverse, a world where people will be able to meet, work, and play despite being physically miles away from one another. The economy of the metaverse is expected to be many times larger than the economy of the physical world. Investors are excited to get exposure to the metaverse, with some going for stocks and others crypto. Gala, Decentraland MANA, and Standbox have emerged as investor favorites.