Is Decentraland’s MANA Coin a Good Investment?

Decentraland operates a blockchain-based metaverse using the Ethereum platform where you can purchase, develop, and sell virtual plots of land. The project’s in-house cryptocurrency, MANA, facilitates property trades, and you need to have MANA to purchase land on Decentraland, and those leasing their property or offering services can also get paid in MANA. The coin can be used to pay for purchases outside the metaverse as well.