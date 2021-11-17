Logo
Home > Cryptocurrency
Decentraland logo with smartphone
Source: Decentraland Facebook

Is Decentraland’s MANA Coin a Good Investment?

By

Nov. 17 2021, Published 7:59 a.m. ET

Decentraland’s MANA coin continues to draw interest as investors seek exposure to the metaverse. The crypto is now at around $3.30, putting its year-to-date gains at 4,000 percent even after pulling back from its record high. Is Decentraland’s native token a good investment? What’s MANA's price prediction for 2030?

Article continues below advertisement

Decentraland operates a blockchain-based metaverse using the Ethereum platform where you can purchase, develop, and sell virtual plots of land. The project’s in-house cryptocurrency, MANA, facilitates property trades, and you need to have MANA to purchase land on Decentraland, and those leasing their property or offering services can also get paid in MANA. The coin can be used to pay for purchases outside the metaverse as well.

capture
Source: CoinMarketCap
Article continues below advertisement

Decentraland’s MANA hits an all-time high

At the beginning of 2021, MANA was at just $0.082. It climbed to about $1.50 in July and then exploded in October, reaching its record high of $4.70. The Decentraland token skyrocketed following Facebook’s rebranding to Meta Platforms to focus on building a metaverse. Facebook’s action bolstered confidence in Decentraland’s prospects in the metaverse and encouraged investors to buy its in-house crypto while it was cheap.

Article continues below advertisement

Barbados to build metaverse embassy on Decentraland

The Caribbean country of Barbados plans to set up a metaverse embassy and has signed an agreement with Decentraland. Barbados may also purchase virtual land for an embassy on other metaverse platforms, such as SuperWorld and Somnium Space. It could use the virtual embassy to provide e-visa services. Another crypto-friendly country is El Salvador, which has made Bitcoin legal tender and holds it as an investment.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Decentraland’s MANA a good investment?

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has predicted that the metaverse economy will be a multitrillion-dollar opportunity, and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang believes that it will exceed the economy of the physical world, which is estimated at nearly $90 trillion. Decentraland is emerging as a leader in metaverse real estate, positioning it to benefit from the metaverse boom.

Article continues below advertisement

MANA's price prediction for 2030

Decentraland’s token has retreated about 30 percent from its all-time high, opening an opportunity for bargain hunters. If you’re looking to take a long-term position, you may be wondering where MANA will be in 2030. The crypto’s gains have averaged 400 percent per month in 2021. Even if MANA gains just 40 percent annually, it could be worth more than $100 by 2030.

The rush to get exposure to metaverse investments should fuel MANA’s rise. The crypto has continued to attract more investors and now boasts nearly 140,000 holders.

Where to buy Decentraland’s MANA

If you’re seeking exposure to the metaverse opportunity, you may want to invest in MANA. The crypto’s bullish price prediction and low price now may add to its appeal. You can buy MANA with the U.S. dollar on Coinbase, Binance, Kraken, and Gemini.

Advertisement

More From Market Realist

    • CONNECT with Market Realist
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Market Realist Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.