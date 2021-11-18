Gala Crypto's Price Prediction: Can It Reach $1?By Ruchi Gupta
Nov. 18 2021, Published 10:49 a.m. ET
Gala has caught the attention of investors seeking the next crypto to explode. It has gained 200 percent over the past week and more than 20,000 percent since the beginning of 2021. It recently set a new high of $0.29. Investors have taken a keen interest in Gala's price prediction.
Amid the rising cost of living and the need to tackle student loan debt and save for retirement, people are seeking opportunities to make money quickly. Crypto investing is one way, if you can identify the right opportunity. For example, Shiba Inu made people millionaires overnight after it skyrocketed following its listing on Coinbase and an Elon Musk tweet. Investors have also made huge profits with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Livepeer.
What's Gala crypto?
Investors are seeking exposure to Gala with the hope that it could become the next Bitcoin and make them millionaires. In July 2019, Zynga co-founder Eric Schiermeyer launched a project called Gala Games. The project is focused on developing blockchain-based games that put control in the hands of the players.
The project has launched a game, Town Star, and has more products in the works. Gala, the project’s native cryptocurrency, facilitates transactions on the gaming platform. For example, players use the coin to purchase game items, and those who contribute to maintaining the Gala Games network are rewarded with Gala.
Is Gala crypto a good investment?
You may want to pay close attention to Gala if you’re looking for the next crypto to explode. First and foremost, the Gala Games project has focused on a lucrative opportunity. Global gaming industry revenue is forecast to hit $175.8 billion in 2021 and surpass $200 billion in 2023. The project's plans to introduce more exciting games should help grow the Gala community.
The project also runs an NFT business and has launched an NFT collection under the Vox brand. NFTs are a booming sector and investors are seeking exposure to it.
Perhaps what might even excite prospective investors more is that Gala Games is actually focused on building an entertainment metaverse, Galaverse. The metaverse is forecast to be a huge economic opportunity and NFTs are going to have a role to play there. The metaverse prospects are so exciting that Facebook has rebranded as Meta Platforms.
Gala crypto's price prediction
Whether through stocks or crypto, investors have been pushing to get exposure to the metaverse. That explains why Decentraland’s MANA skyrocketed from under $1 in Sept. 2021 to almost $5 in Oct. 2021 following Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook rebranding to Meta. Gala could follow the same trajectory and jump from under $0.30 to $1 in the coming months.
Where to buy Gala crypto
Gala has attracted about 35,000 holders since its debut a year ago. Investors have put almost $2 billion into the cryptocurrency. If you believe in the metaverse, want exposure to the booming digital games industry and NFTs, or are looking for the next crypto to explode, you may want to try your luck with Gala. The best place to buy Gala with the U.S. dollar is Coinbase. If you hold other cryptocurrencies or stablecoins such as Tether (USDT), you can convert them into Gala on Uniswap, Binance, Gate.io, or Kraken.