Gala Crypto's Price Prediction: Can It Reach $1?

Gala has attracted about 35,000 holders since its debut a year ago. Investors have put almost $2 billion into the cryptocurrency. If you believe in the metaverse, want exposure to the booming digital games industry and NFTs, or are looking for the next crypto to explode, you may want to try your luck with Gala. The best place to buy Gala with the U.S. dollar is Coinbase. If you hold other cryptocurrencies or stablecoins such as Tether (USDT), you can convert them into Gala on Uniswap, Binance, Gate.io, or Kraken.