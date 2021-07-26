Lucid Motors Goes Public, Might Be a Much-Awaited Tesla Killer

The most awaited SPAC merger of 2021 has finally happened after Churchill Capital IV (CCIV) stockholders approved the business combination with Lucid Motors. Lucid will list on July 26 under the ticker symbol “LCID.” As the stock lists, there are bound to be comparisons with EV (electric vehicle) industry heavyweight Tesla. Many investors wonder whether they should buy the established Tesla or the startup LCID .

Lucid Motors generously compared itself to Tesla in its investor presentation. Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson sees the EV industry as a two-horse race between Lucid and Tesla. While there are several similarities between the two companies, they are very different.

While most EV startups like Fisker and NIO have gone for third-party tie-ups to produce their cars, Lucid—like Tesla—is building its own plant . In my view, this gives the company much more control over the production process even though there could be “production hells” like Tesla faced according to Musk.

Apart from Lucid being led by a former Tesla executive and the company targeting the premium EV segment, there are several other similarities between the two companies.

Rawlinson is a former Tesla executive . He worked on the company’s luxury Sedan Model S. Tesla has now launched the Plaid version of the Model S, even as the company withdrew the Plaid+ model at the last moment.

Where Lucid Motors differs from Tesla

There are a few notable differences between Tesla and Lucid Motors. First, while Tesla has built its own charging network named Superchargers, Lucid has entered into an agreement with Electrify America. The company doesn't think that it's wise to allocate capital towards the charging network.

Also, while Tesla doesn't do advertising and relies on word of mouth and Musk’s tweets, Lucid has been advertising its cars on traditional media. But that isn't surprising given the fact that the EV market is getting crowded, unlike the previous years when Tesla was the only major company to focus on electric cars.

Tesla doesn’t really need to do advertising since the brand is synonymous with electric cars. Also, Elon Musk’s celebrity status and over 58 million Twitter followers are good enough for promoting the company’s cars.

Another notable difference between the two companies is Lidar technology. While Musk has mocked Lidar technology, Lucid is using it for its autonomous technology. Finally, while Tesla has reached scale and delivered almost half a million cars in 2020, Lucid Motors expects to reach that run rate by 2030.