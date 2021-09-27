These Are Some Upcoming IPOs To Mark on Your Calendar This Week

As the stock market continues to rally, many companies have decided that 2021 is the time to go public, with some hot upcoming IPOs lined up. Three IPOs are set to raise around $1.5 billion this week, along with direct listings from Amplitude and Warby Parker .

This year, Coinbase , Bumble , Coupang , Roblox , and many more companies have made their public debuts, and there are still some big ones to come.

Which IPOs should you buy this week?

Amplitude offers customer behavior analytics to more than 1,200 customers to help them enhance and optimize their digital products and businesses. The analytics company, which is growing but losing money, boasts high-profile customers such as IBM and Instacart. Amplitude’s sales grew by 57.2 percent YoY (year-over-year) to $72.4 million in the first half of 2021. The market opportunity for providing marketing analysis software is significant and expected to reach $7.4 billion by 2027.

Eyeglasses retailer Warby Parker provides prescription glasses starting at $95 per pair online and in over 145 physical stores. The company has a track record of consistent growth and is the category leader in DTC (direct-to-consumer) glasses. Despite the market getting competitive, the company has performed reasonably well amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Warby’s sales grew by 53 percent YoY to $270.5 million in the first half of 2021. The company plans to go public at a valuation of about $3 billion.

