Allbirds Confidentially Files for IPO, U.S. Banks Underwriting the Deal

In April 202, rumors about a potential Allbirds IPO started swirling. The discussion came from the fact that Allbirds set meetings with financial institutions and had already completed seven institutional funding rounds (including two seed rounds and series A–E).

Now, news about a confidential filing has legitimized investors' predictions. Once a company goes public, it's required to maintain accessible records of financial performance and corporate changes on the SEC website. However, it's possible to confidentially file ahead of time. Some companies choose to publicize their prospectus and registration after all the terms have been set closer to the IPO date, which is most likely what Allbirds is going for.