Could Coupang Stock Be Next on Reddit Traders’ Radar?

Coupang went public in 2021 at $35. The stock currently trades below its IPO price and 56 percent below its all-time high. What’s the forecast for CPNG stock? Will it go back up after its massive loss?

Coupang is a South Korean e-commerce company. For the company, the IPO came just at the right time (growth names were still in favor). But that wasn't the case for investors, as the stock soon fell with other growth names. E-commerce platform ContextLogic (WISH), which went public in 2020, also trades at a fraction of its all-time high.