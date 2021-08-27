Rivian Files Confidentially for IPO, No Word Yet on Listing Date

The Amazon-backed electric vehicle company, Rivian Automotive confidentially filed on Aug. 27 to go public through an IPO. The expected Rivian IPO direct listing date isn't known yet.

The amount Rivian hopes to raise in the IPO and the price range of shares also haven't been determined yet. By filing confidentiality for an IPO, all of the paperwork and information the company filed with the SEC is kept under wraps until 15 days before the IPO takes place.