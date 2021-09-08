Why Is Coinbase’s Share Price Dropping? SEC Might Be One Reason

Coinbase Lend allows eligible Coinbase users to earn interest on certain assets they lend out on Coinbase’s platform. Coinbase says that they will start off with USD Coin (USDC) being the first asset, assuming they still launch the product. USD Coin is a stablecoin tied to the U.S. dollar, with one USDC being worth one USD. Lenders will earn 4 percent APY on the USD Coin they lend out, and Coinbase guarantees the crypto that's lent out will be protected. USDC offers less volatility than non-stablecoins like Bitcoin and Ethereum because it’s backed by the U.S. dollar.