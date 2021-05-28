Roblox Hits a New All-Time High—Will It Keep Rising?

After Roblox hit the all-time high, investors want to know if it will keep rising. The stock has found support at $75 and it’s aiming higher. The next milestone is reaching $100 is closer following the latest rally.

The stock has the potential to rise much higher. During the first-quarter earnings call, Roblox CFO Michael Guthrie mentioned that the company is nowhere close to exhausting its growth potential. The executive pointed out that Roblox still has a tremendous opportunity to grow in terms of geographies and age demographics. Strong earnings results will continue to push the stock up.