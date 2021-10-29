Jeffrey Epstein's Alleged Accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell Was Wealthy Before She Met the Disgraced Billionaire

No longer propped up by her father's money, Ghislaine acquired a large amount of wealth during her relationship with Epstein.

But she gained notoriety as well as money from her relationship with Jeffrey. He was charged and pleaded guilty in 2005 for child prostitution.

Epstein was arrested again in 2019 on federal charges of sex trafficking. According to the New York Times, Jeffrey Epstein died in his cell by suicide in August.