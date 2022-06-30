A Juror's Omittance May Help Ghislaine Maxwell Appeal Her 20-Year Prison Sentence

Apparently, Juror 50 had an interview where he said his past as a victim allowed him to persuade the other jurors to view the case from the perspective of a victim. The New York Times reported that when Juror 50 testified, he didn't think of himself as a victim and that he didn't lie to get on the jury for Maxwell's case. Of the failure to be transparent, David said it was "one of the biggest mistakes I have ever made in my life."