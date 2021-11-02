Bobbi Sternheim Has Built Her Net Worth Defending High-Profile Clients

Accused sex abuse trafficker and Jeffery Epstein confidant Ghislaine Maxwell isn’t the worst person New York criminal attorney Bobbi Sternheim has ever defended. Sternheim has built her net worth defending bad guys and even terrorists.

Although there isn’t a lot of information available about Sternheim’s exact net worth, the seasoned trial attorney has defended some high-profile cases through the New York firm Fasulo Braverman & DiMaggio, LLP.

A year after the al-Fawwaz trial, Sternheim was defending another terrorist , Minh Quang Pham, who admitted to a plot to blow up London’s Heathrow Airport. Quam’s defense was that he took on the suicide mission to escape a terrorist training camp in Yemen, The New York Post reported. The judge didn’t buy it and sentenced Pham to 40 years in jail.

“Trying a pre-9/11 terrorism case in a post-9/11 era within blocks from the World Trade Center ensured that Mr. al-Fawwaz could never receive a truly fair trial by a truly impartial jury,” Sternheim said in 2015, according to The New York Post.

After al-Fawwaz was convicted of conspiring to kill Americans in the bombing, Sternheim said she was “disappointed,” The New York Post reported.

Sternheim’s most notable case was in 2015 when she defended Osama bin Laden henchman Khaled al-Fawwaz, who was accused of the 1998 bombings of two U.S. embassies in Africa. The bombings killed 224 people, including about a dozen Amercians.

Sternheim is a highly respected New York attorney.

Despite her penchant for representing some bad characters, Sternheim is highly respected as a leading criminal defense attorney. She has been named a New York “Super Lawyer” for over a decade from 2010–2021. She's the first and only female recipient of the New York Criminal Bar Association’s Award for Excellence in the Profession. She also holds Top Secret/SCI Clearance.

According to her bio on the Fasulo Braverman & DiMaggio website, Sternheim has tried international organized crime and racketeering conspiracies, international terrorism offenses, international telemarketing fraud, capital murder, and interstate transport of pornographic media.

“Bobbi Sternheim is a highly respected and seasoned trial lawyer, advocating for her clients both inside and outside the courtroom. She has built a reputation as a leading criminal defense lawyer experienced in handling a wide variety of matters in federal and state court for individual and corporate clients. A recognized leader in the local and national criminal defense bar for litigating difficult and complex cases, she uses her courtroom and advocacy skills in New York and beyond,” her bio on the firm website reads.

Federal prosecutors have offered Ghislaine Maxwell no plea deals and the defense has not requested any. Defense attorney Bobbi Sternheim said “We take the position our client has committed no crime.” — Aaron Katersky (@AaronKatersky) November 1, 2021 Source: Twitter