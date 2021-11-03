Ghislaine Maxwell's Family Isn't New to Scandal

Ghislaine Maxwell is the British socialite and former girlfriend of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Currently, she's awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, which she denies. Maxwell is accused of procuring young women for Epstein to sexually abuse. Epstein took his own life in jail in 2019.

Maxwell wasn't an only child—she's the youngest of eight siblings. Here's a look at her net worth, personal life, and family.

Robert Maxwell's net worth was estimated to be $1.9 billion at the time of his death in 1991. However, creditors soon found out that his empire was actually $4 billion in debt. After his mysterious death, it was also disclosed that Robert had defrauded his employees' pension fund of hundreds of millions of pounds. In 2016, Ghislaine married Scott Borgerson.

Ghislaine was born on Dec. 25, 1961, in Maisons-Laffitte, France, to Robert and Elisabeth Maxwell. She was raised in a 53-room mansion in Buckinghamshire and graduated from Oxford University. During the 1980s, Ghislaine was a prominent member of the London social scene, serving as director of Oxford United Football Club and starting the Kit Kat Club.

Who are Ghislaine Maxwell’s siblings?

Ghislaine’s siblings include Christine, Isabel, Kevin, Ian, Michael, Karine, Philip, and Ann Maxwell. Some of the Maxwell siblings have created a website to garner support for their sister, Ghislaine, who is now awaiting trial.

Article continues below advertisement

Kevin and Ian joined the family publishing business. After his father's death, Ian was named chairman of Mirror Group Newspapers. But shortly thereafter, Ian was charged and arrested with his brother Kevin and financial advisor Larry Trachtenberg in a conspiracy to deceive others of millions of dollars. In 1996, the trio was acquitted. In 2018, Ian and Kevin co-founded a think-tank, Combating Jihadist Terrorism, dedicated to better understanding terrorism and its causes.

Isabel and Christine are twin sisters. Christine, like her brothers, began her career at one of her father's publishing companies. After her father died, she started an IT company, Magellan, with Isabel. The 69-year-old is believed to be residing in Texas with her husband, physicist Roger Malina.

Article continues below advertisement

Unlike the rest of her siblings, Isabel spent the early 1970s serving in the television industry making documentaries. She and her sister gained millions when they sold Magellan to Excite. She was also the president of Commtouch, a company that offers internet security solutions. Isabel has been married three times.

Good morning from New York.



With Ghislaine Maxwell's trial looming later this month, the parties are meeting for a pre-trial conference on the cusp of jury selection later this week.



Follow the proceedings with me, @LawCrimeNews. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) November 1, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

Ann Maxwell is the oldest daughter, but she hasn't been seen in public in almost a decade. She tried acting, but it didn't work out for her. Philip Maxwell has also remained out of the public eye for several years. A scientist and mathematician, he was known to be intelligent from an early age, winning a scholarship at Balliol College, Oxford, at the age of 16. His strained relationship with his father, however, worsened when he married Nilda, an Argentinian, in 1977.