Sportscaster Bob Costas Set To Have New Show on HBO

Bob Costas’s name is synonymous with sports, and few people in the sports broadcast industry can match his accomplishments. He’s a 29-time Emmy award winner, a multiple National Sportscaster of the Year Award winner, and has plenty of other awards to back his experience. Throughout his illustrious career, Costas has built himself an impressive net worth.

Bob Costas is a television broadcaster who works for CNN, HBO, and the MLB network. He previously spent over 40 years working at NBC Sports. He currently has his own show on HBO, Back on the Record with Bob Costas.

Having covered 11 Olympic games, Costas was the most well known sports broadcaster for NBC Sports for decades. That would all change when the sportscaster left the network in 2019, leaving millions of dollars on the table. Regardless, Costas is still a prominent figure in the sports media industry.

Bob Costas has dedicated most of his life to the sports industry

Costas got into the sports industry nearly 50 years ago, when he was a sportscaster at Syracuse University in 1973 while attending the school. He graduated with a degree in communications in 1974, taking a completely different career path than his father, who was an electrical engineer. Costas credits a lot of his success as a broadcaster to his father.

Article continues below advertisement

Costas has publicly expressed how his father had a gambling addiction, and it caused the relationship to be rocky at times. However, he has also said that he built his impressive knowledge of sports by having to memorize the scores and other information of various sporting events for his father’s bets on certain ones. Although this would prepare Costas to be the star sportscaster he is now, his father passed away before his broadcasting career started.

The multiple Emmy award winner started off his career covering minor league hockey, but his passion has always been baseball—so much so that he’s been carrying a baseball card in his pocket since he was 18. He’d be able to cover what he loved when he was offered a play-by-play announcer role with KMOX Radio, one of the most prominent radio stations in the country.

Article continues below advertisement

Costas’s career continued to skyrocket as he joined NBC Sports in 1979 and continued to work with NBC for over 40 years until 2019. The announcer covered a variety of sports, including baseball, football, basketball, hockey, boxing, golf, and Nascar.

Veteran sportscaster and commentator Bob Costas is bringing his passion to a new HBO discussion show, "Back on the Record with Bob Costas," examining the junctions of sports and culture.https://t.co/LkhfEk1NTe pic.twitter.com/HA14g71RGr — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) November 7, 2021