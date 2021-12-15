Michele Tafoya's 20-Year Sports Reporting Career Equals $2M Net Worth

Michele Tafoya’s name is synonymous with sports broadcasting, and she’s one of the biggest sports media figures in history. The broadcaster is well known for her role as the sideline reporter for NBC’s Sunday Night Football. Recently, she announced that she will be leaving that position after the current NFL season. It isn't clear what role she will have next with NBC or if she will leave the network completely. After a great run covering the NFL as a sideline reporter, what is Tafoya’s net worth?