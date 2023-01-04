Al Michaels' Net Worth Got a Boost After Signing $33M Contract With Amazon

Al Michaels may be one of the best sports commentators to date but he’s also appeared as himself in Jerry Maguire and BASEketball. Michaels’ talent scored him the title of Sportscaster of the Year in 1996 (American Sportscasters Association) and the Sportscaster of the Year in 1991 (Washington Journalism Review).

Birthplace: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Birthdate: Nov. 12, 1944

Education: Graduated from Arizona State University, majored in radio and television with a minor in journalism

Spouse: Linda Anne Stamaton

Kids: 2